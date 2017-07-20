This may not seem like a wise time to buy a brand-new car‚ but if you’re toying with the idea‚ the numbers suggest that the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

Buying new rather than used is the more financially savvy choice right now as car price increases have slowed dramatically in the past year and many manufacturers - desperate to boost flagging new car sales - are offering recession-hit consumers massive incentives in the form of discounts‚ hefty trade-in assistance and favourable repayment terms‚ says Derick de Vries‚ CEO of TransUnion Auto Information Solutions (AIS).

“Meanwhile‚ because the recession has led more consumers to buy used cars‚ the increased demand has pushed prices up‚ closing the price gap between new and used cars‚” de Vries said.

Especially when the value of the full manufacturer warranty and service plan are factored in. The company’s Vehicle Price Index (VPI) report focuses on the year-on-year increase in vehicle pricing for new and used cars‚ drawing data from passenger vehicles in the stables of 15 motor manufacturers.

It’s those figures that the industry relies on to determine the trade-in and retail prices of used cars.

TransUnion’s second-quarter (Q2) 2017 report shows that‚ while the VPI for new passenger vehicles dropped from 8.4% in Q2 last year to 5.4% in Q2 this year‚ the VPI for used vehicles went up from 2.7% to 3.6% over the same period.