Ford South Africa on Wednesday invited owners of the 4‚556 Kugas affected by its safety recall to return their cars for Phase 2 of the modifications‚ which are designed to prevent them from catching fire - and this time the dealerships are said to be ready and waiting.

In mid-January‚ after almost 50 of the SUVs had caught fire‚ mostly on freeways‚ the US-based manufacturer hastily called a media conference to announce the recall of 1.6 models in South Africa in order to replace parts of the SUV’s coolant system‚ which was found to be the cause of the fires. Six months on‚ Phase 2 is about “additional precautions” - mainly the installation of a coolant level sensor which will flash up a beeping warning on the instrument panel when the coolant drops to a dangerous level.

Phase 1 only added to Ford’s PR disaster as it caught most Ford dealerships off-guard. Most didn't have the parts - coolant bottle and piping - in stock‚ nor enough courtesy cars to loan Kuga owners during the fire-safe fix.

Ford SA’s MD Casper Kruger‚ who took on the top job from April 1‚ told TimesLIVE he was confident that Phase 2 of the recall would be drama-free. The company‚ he said‚ had ensured that all dealerships had enough parts and loan vehicles on hand.