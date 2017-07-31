Down with up-selling: avoid getting loaded with unnecessary charges

Up-sell. That’s corporate-speak for strategies to make you part with more money than you otherwise would have, had they not dangled a little extra in front of you.

“Would you like to super-size that?” is the most famous up-sell line, but the spend-moreinvitation takes many other forms.

It ’s the “Would you like avocado with that?” from the waiter when you order a salad in arestaurant. They should tell you what that tasty little extra is going to cost you, but mostly they don ’t and you find out when the bill comes.

It ’s the salesman’s “It ’s best to take out an extended warranty on that” when you buy afridge or a washing machine, and the “We can have your smash-and-grab film fitted for you” when you’re buying a car from a dealership.

Some retailers have taken up-sell to ridiculous degrees, and many an unsuspecting consumer has ended up with a credit agreement padded with a long list of insurances, extra warranties and fees, all of which add to the total amount owing, with handsome interest.