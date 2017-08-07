Automatic renewal of contracts is a nasty practice

"I spoke to about eight people across three departments, all of whom basically said that I needed proof I had cancelled the Time subscription to make this problem go away - and I don't have such proof, because it was cancelled via a phone call."

He was later told the bank was unable to stop debit orders which had been authorised by the accountholder, even though the account was closed.

So I asked Standard Bank: "What does a person have to do to ensure that a cancelled card can't be billed?"

Responding, spokesman Ros Lindstrom said recurring credit card payments created a situation in which such a payment could be debited onto a potentially closed account "as displayed in Mr Campanella's case".

If such a debit is made to a closed account, he said, it should be "charged back" to the acquiring bank. "But this process is not consistently followed and that created the service breakdown as described."

"Standard Bank erred in that we did not perform a charge-back with the merchant and we failed to inform our customer that there was still a debit order running on the account.

"For the distress and concern that this has caused, Standard Bank would like to apologise. We will be in touch with the customer to rectify this situation and apologise in person."

Coincidentally, I received a very similar complaint from Shonisani Makhari of Lonehill - a former Absa Private Bank client. But he contends that he never authorised a Time magazine subscription in the first place.

Despite this, debit orders for subscriptions to the magazine started appearing on his credit card account about three years ago. He informed the bank, but it continued, he said.

"They would tell me the matter had been logged with the fraud division and then I would not hear anything from them."