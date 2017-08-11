New draft regulations could've done more to help consumers battling to cope with expensive data‚ which has been singled out as an obstacle to economic growth.

Data costs‚ disappearing data and the expiration of data have been major talking points in recent months‚ with former Metro FM DJ Tbo Touch leading the way for the #DataMustFall campaign and more consumers speaking out about data bundles disappearing and expiring after certain times.

In July‚ Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba outlined 14 key areas of economic growth prospects‚ and the issue of the high cost of data in South Africa was directed to the Competition Commission to investigate.