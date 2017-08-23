South Africans have no real beef when it comes to meat prices

A South African earning a minimum wage would need to work around six hours to afford a kilogram of beef.

This is according to the online catering marketplace Caterwings which conducted a study on the global price of basic food items. It used the average price of meat in local retailers.

As chicken is considerably cheaper‚ it would take just three hours for an average wager to earn enough to afford a kilogram of it.

One would need work harder to have fish or lamb on their plate.

To afford a kilogram of fish‚ one would need to work around 13.5 hours while it would take around 8 hours to earn the same amount of lamb.

The study details the cost of meat in over 50 countries worldwide.