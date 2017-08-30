New homeowners not liable for old owners' unpaid bills

The Constitutional Court has saved new homeowners from being held liable for the debts of their predecessors on the property.

In a unanimous judgment, the court ruled on Tuesday that municipalities can no longer saddle new homeowners with rates, water or electricity bills left by previous owners.

A number of new property owners had complained that they were being denied services because municipalities insisted on historical debt being paid by the new owners before a clearance certificate would be issued.

The question before the Constitutional Court was whether the law stipulates that when a new owner takes transfer of a property it remains burdened with the debts of the previous owner.