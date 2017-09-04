The R14.1-million costly mistake

We humans have a tendency to apply morality and integrity selectively, depending on the circumstances.

We'll nip down a one-way lane when it suits us and curse a taxi for doing the same thing; condemn people who drive drunk but text at the wheel; rail against government corruption but happily pay a traffic cop 50 bucks to avoid a traffic fine; never dream of shoplifting, but, on realising the cashier didn't ring up one of our items, or a waiter left a meal or drink off the restaurant bill, keep quiet and consider it good luck.

I'm generalising, of course.

I knew before the Sibongile Mani matter hit the headlines last week that many people don't consider as theft spending money that accidentally lands in their bank accounts.

Having investigated finger-trouble cases I know men and women of all races and social statuses - from a security guard to more than one business owner - couldn't bring themselves to give back the unexpected windfall they discovered in their bank accounts.

Student Mani was an extreme version of the "mistake EFT" scenario; the mistake being a whopping R14.1-million one and coming from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme - but the principle is the same.