Meat World in sell-by date turmoil

Companies that tamper with sell-by labels on products can be criminally prosecuted and heavily fined.

Current affairs show Carte Blanche aired an insert on Sunday night showing the butchery franchise Meat World allegedly selling spoiled meat and relabeling products to extend their sell-by date.

National Consumer Commission spokesman Trevor Hattingh could not confirm if they will investigate the allegations against Meat World.

But he said relabeling products is an offence in terms of section 110 of the Consumer Protection Act. If businesses are found guilty they can be fined R1-million plus 10% of their annual turnover.

Meat World said on its Facebook page on Monday they take Carte Blanche’s allegations “very seriously”.