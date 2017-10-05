In a move likely to send shock waves through the country’s motor dealership networks‚ BMW Financial Services - the car maker’s vehicle finance subsidiary - has been ordered by the National Credit Regulator to refund its customers the substantial on-the-road fee it added to their credit agreements.

This fee‚ also referred to as a “service and delivery fee” or “dealership fee” is routinely added to finance agreements by the overwhelming majority of South African motor dealerships and their vehicle finance partners‚ usually without a breakdown of what it covers.

In BMW’s case‚ the fee is between R3,000 and R6,000.

Asked how many BMW buyers were eligible to be refunded that fee‚ NCR’s investigations and enforcement manager Jacqueline Peters said the regulator wouldn’t know that until BMW Financial Services‚ a registered credit provider‚ submitted an audit report‚ as they are compelled to do by the terms of the NCR compliance order.

An on-the-road fee is not among the list of extra charges which the National Credit Act allows credit providers to add to a credit agreement‚ which include an initiation fee; extended warranty; delivery‚ initial fuelling and licence or registration fees. Those fees may not exceed the actual amount payable by the credit provider.