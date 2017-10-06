Consumer Live

BMW reacts to NCR compliance notice, says will object to it

06 October 2017 - 12:46 By Wendy Knowler
BMW logo. File photo.
BMW logo. File photo.
Image: FABRIZIO BENSCH

BMW Financial Services on Friday said it "disagrees with and disputes" the contents of the compliance notice issued by the National Credit Regulator‚ which states that the on-the-road fee of between R3000 and R6000 which the credit provider adds to its customers' credit agreements is illegal in terms of the National Credit Act and must be refunded.

“We will be objecting to the notice‚” said Edward Makwana‚ of the BMW Group’s communications division.

"The on-the-road fee is a fee agreed to between the dealer and the consumer."

BMW's bogus fee bumped

In a move likely to send shock waves through the country's motor dealership networks, BMW Financial Services - the car maker's vehicle finance ...
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. ‘Accelerated’ school infrastructure programme hardly moves South Africa
  2. ‘Al Capone’ face music for decade old escape South Africa
  3. ‘Wanted’ Jack Jack fears for his life South Africa
  4. Horror video exposes fear and loathing in Cape Town gangland South Africa
  5. Vodacom announces free internet access for university students Sci-Tech

Latest Videos

Wakey, wakey! On-duty officer found dozing
'We don’t know who is killing us': Marikana residents live in fear
X