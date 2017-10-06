BMW reacts to NCR compliance notice, says will object to it

BMW Financial Services on Friday said it "disagrees with and disputes" the contents of the compliance notice issued by the National Credit Regulator‚ which states that the on-the-road fee of between R3000 and R6000 which the credit provider adds to its customers' credit agreements is illegal in terms of the National Credit Act and must be refunded.

“We will be objecting to the notice‚” said Edward Makwana‚ of the BMW Group’s communications division.

"The on-the-road fee is a fee agreed to between the dealer and the consumer."