Car fees: it's a scam

For over a decade I've been telling consumers that the fee car dealerships call "service and delivery", "on-the-road", or just a "dealership fee" is mostly an unjustified extra which ought to be built into the selling price.

I've advised people to refuse to pay for anything but a tank of fuel, number plates, and licence and registration fees - including a justifiable fee to cover the dealership's staff sparing the buyer a long licensing queue.

For years dealerships have got away with what an industry insider once conceded was "overzealous padding" in the form of the on-the-road fee, justifying it as the cost of "preparing" vehicles for sale.

But I dare say no dealership owner would take kindly to responding to an advert for a TV, only to have the price bloated with an admin fee to cover the cost of the salesman's commission, a pre-sale check and storage.

They'd argue that the advertised price was misleading and they'd be right.

Finally, last week, the National Credit Regulator said an on-the-road fee is not among the list of extra charges that the National Credit Act allows credit providers to add to a credit agreement. In other words, it's illegal.

The Regulator served BMW Financial Services with a compliance order, compelling the carmaker to refund or credit customers who had the fee - between R3000 and R6000 - added to their credit agreements.