The unusual case of the most unwanted R2,100

This is what my journalism lecturers used to call a "man bites dog" story - a happening which is newsworthy because it's the opposite of what usually happens.

Last month student Sibongile Mani became the poster child for the "the money landed in my account, so it's mine" school of thought, which is rife, sadly, for those who mistakenly transfer their money into the wrong account.

And it's far easier to do than many people realise - transposing a single digit, leaving a digit out (at which the bank's computer system inserts a zero to make it a viable bank account number) or clicking on the wrong beneficiary in your EFT list, is all it takes.

Legally, finders keepers is not a justifiable response. Knowingly keeping or spending money that is not yours is a form of theft and there is legal precedent to prove it.

But the banks can't take it upon themselves to snatch the money from the claimed "wrong" account and put it where it belongs, so that leaves the out-of-pocket person with the option of legal action, which is both costly and very slow, so many are forced to accept the loss.