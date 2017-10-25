Even non-alcoholic wine should go through the fermentation process‚ the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled.

The ASA made the ruling after a complaint by Willem Mare against Alcohol Free Wine (Pty) Ltd. Mare complained that the company sells grape juice and passes it off as wine.

In his complaint‚ Mare explained that wine is made by complex interactions between the grape‚ the terroir‚ the production process and the reactions involved in fermentation.

The advertised products‚ he said‚ were effectively bottled grape juice‚ and not alcohol-free wine‚ as the company claimed.