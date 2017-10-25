The “buddy” Coke size has been reduced to 440ml and there will be no more 500ml bottles on the shelves after November‚ as Coca-Cola attempts to cut its customers’ sugar consumption. The traditional 330ml Coke cans will soon have a volume of just 300ml.

Some consumers are angry at being asked to pay the same amount of money for less Coke in what is called "shrinkflation". But Coca-Cola said in a press release it is "making controlling sugar easier".

Cape Town resident Nathan Adams said he was "not happy at all to pay the same price for less".

A TimesLIVE reporter bought a new‚ 440ml bottle at a garage store for R11.50‚ the same price as the 500ml bottle was sold for at the same shop last week.

Coke says the price of the new sizes will remain the same as the old drinks: "In an effort to keep a balance between pricing and input costs‚ the price of the smaller packs will remain the same."

The proposed sugar tax‚ that has put growing pressure on manufacturers of sugary drinks‚ may have played a role in forcing manufacturers to reduce how much sugar is in their products.

The Beverage Association of South Africa (BevSA)‚ which represents the sweetened drink industry‚ said earlier this year a sugar tax was not a good idea‚ but proposed that the industry players would instead change their products.

In April BevSA executive director Mapule Ncanywa said: "The industry had already committed to reducing calories consumed from sugar-sweetened beverages by 15%‚ through reformulation‚ changes to pack sizes and offering low- and no-calorie options."

Roger Gauntlett‚ the general manager of Coca-Cola South Africa‚ said in a statement the new size was intended to reduce consumers' sugar intake.

"We’re rethinking many of our drinks and package sizes around the world to reduce calories and sugar and reflect the changing tastes and dietary preferences of our consumers‚" he said.

However‚ sugar tax proponents are not pleased.