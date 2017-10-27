Ster-Kinekor's 'napalm' ad gets watchdog's approval

It’s one of the most memorable lines in movie history‚ but should it be used to sell popcorn?

“I love the smell of napalm in the morning‚” uttered by Hollywood star Robert Duvall in the 1979 Vietnam war film Apocalypse Now‚ upset movie fan Shirley Doyle when she saw it being used on a poster in a Ster-Kinekor lobby.

Doyle complained to the advertising watchdog that the quote‚ followed by the words “And the fresh popcorn in the evening”‚ made a mockery of people killed by napalm in wars and was in bad taste.