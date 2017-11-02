When is it OK to drag a dirty dog by its front paws to the bath for a wash? When you have a sore back‚ of course.

But the idea of dragging the dog to the bathroom did not go down well with Charles Kotze‚ who lodged a complaint with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) against Glaxosmithkline Consumer Health Care (Pty) Ltd about its advert.

The advert shows a man using Voltaren Emulgel for his lower back pain and is seen bending down‚ picking his large dog and carrying it to a bath tub. He is also seen dragging the dog by its front paws across the floor.

Kotze said dragging the dog was not the right way to treat animals and that it can cause serious harm to the dog. He further argued that the act amounts to animal abuse and cruelty.