Be brave: It’s time to stand up to entities more powerful than you

We all love a good David and Goliath story; those people who stand up to entities far more powerful than they are, at great personal risk and expense, because toeing the line about an injustice is simply unconscionable to them.

That's essentially what happened when the exclusive distributor of Smeg-branded products in South Africa - SBS Household Appliances, trading as Smeg - tried to force a Pietermaritzburg-based, family-run business not to sell their upmarket appliances at "too low" prices.

In 2014 Save Hyper was selling a Smeg gas stove at R14999; Hirsch was selling the identical stove for R17999. When a customer complained, Hirsch went to Smeg, requesting the distributor's intervention.

The issue wasn't that Save was getting a preferential price from Smeg - it was that it chose to impose far lower profit margins than its competitors - just 2% to 3%.

So Smeg ordered Save to increase its prices so as not to disrupt the market and annoy other appliance retailers who were imposing much higher mark-ups. When Save refused to bow to pressure, Smeg made good on its threat to stop supplying the Pietermaritzburg outlet - that was in October 2014 and the "ban" lasted until early 2016.