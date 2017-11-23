MTN confirmed on Thursday that a planned upgrade on a section of its network last night went wrong‚ leaving scores of users without data service.

"The upgrade was unfortunately unsuccessful and has resulted in a data fault on the network serving Randburg and parts of Cape Town‚" the company said in a statement.

"Only the data service is affected‚ voice systems remain fully functional‚" it added.

However‚ the downtime was expected to be of short duration.

MTN South Africa anticipated that the repairs would be completed before 9am.

"We do apologize to our affected customers for this inconvenience. Getting these customer's data service back up and running is our absolute priority this morning."

Customers were not impressed: