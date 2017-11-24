Black Friday kicked off in Cape Town with a store’s glass doors being smashed by deal seekers at Canal Walk shopping mall.

Hundreds of customers queued outside the store from Thursday evening‚ many looking to take advantage of the specials on television sets. Once the store opened its doors at midnight‚ all hell broke loose.

Any attempt to keep the customers out failed as people jumped over one another to get in. A cracked glass door and three broken alarm scanners were left in their wake.

Other stores at the mall saw customers rushing in to take advantage of specials.