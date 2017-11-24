The glitch that stole Christmas: Black Friday crashes online stores in SA
They promised the glitch would not steal Christmas for online shoppers. They did not deliver.
As Black Friday neared, online retailers claimed they were ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains.
Last year shoppers using Takealot.com ran into problems in the checkout process. This year the company said it had prepared for five times the average payday traffic.
However the message greeting many shoppers trying to login after midnight disputed that claim:
Clearly, Takealot's preparations for #BlackFriday paid off. pic.twitter.com/ybDftbRXgS— Sarah Britten Pillay (@Anatinus) November 24, 2017
Takealot has sent out tweets apologising for the downtime: "The @TAKEALOT website and apps are temporarily down due to overwhelming volumes. We’re working hard to resolve the issue and we hope to have the site operational as soon as possible."
Of course, users were quick to jump online to share their frustrations - often with memes:
When you stayed up all night for @TAKEALOT and the site crashes 0.0000001s into their #BlueIsTheNewBlack sales #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/osE7eY8g9U— TH3_C4S3 (@TH3_C4S3) November 23, 2017
@TAKEALOT I’ve wasted 45min of my life refreshing the page 🤦🏽♂️😒😠 #takealot #blackfriday— Adrian Johnson (@BigJohnsonO_O) November 23, 2017
Takealot is doing the things. #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/PK5F3C9Qss— Mrs. Doubtfire💋 (@Michelle_Tumi22) November 24, 2017
This happens every year. Don't you learn from previous years??? pic.twitter.com/M6zh0mIuSk— Nthabza Mthembu (@NthabzaMthembu) November 24, 2017
Shame on you @TAKEALOT shame shame shame. For Playing with our emotions. Einklik you guys must just extend the sale for the whole weekend so that we can trust you again. Shame shame shame— Slow (@tmatsapola) November 24, 2017
Ha ha @TAKEALOT #BlackFriday #EpicFail after all the talk, they couldn't manage to stay up just 4 seconds after midnight. pic.twitter.com/y2IcGe25xj— franz (@frans_d_p) November 24, 2017
What the biggest online retailer in South Africa does NOT want to see on #BlackFriday. Heads (or web hosts) rolling at @Takealot? pic.twitter.com/P21DeD6vSM— Arthur Goldstuck (@art2gee) November 24, 2017
Takealot wasn't the only online retailer to suffer, with users reporting that several other retailers had crashed at one time or another after midnight. While some have since come back online, others are still struggling.
Superbalist and Takealot websites are down. Guess who's saving money #BlackFriday pic.twitter.com/1LlK58Ktxo— EleanorRigbyZA🇿🇦 (@Mbhonezz) November 23, 2017
#Y2K may not have killed the internet. But #BlackFriday certainly has. #CapitalismTooStrong #TakeAlot #Superbalist #DionWired #EtTuLiquorCity pic.twitter.com/QbhTLAIgit— ReclusyMedic (@petridishZA) November 23, 2017
12h02am Takealot down. Loot down. #blackfriday— South Africa First (@SouthAfricanRed) November 23, 2017
@TAKEALOT @DionWired Beautiful work! Would think that multi-million Rand companies would make provision. #Pathetic #BlackFriday #BlackFridayDeals pic.twitter.com/l4WcTmDSuR— Ruoall Chapman (@iamru__) November 23, 2017
