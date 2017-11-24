The glitch that stole Christmas: Black Friday crashes online stores in SA

They promised the glitch would not steal Christmas for online shoppers. They did not deliver.

As Black Friday neared, online retailers claimed they were ready to fend off system overloads and crashes when thousands of shoppers look for bargains.

Last year shoppers using Takealot.com ran into problems in the checkout process. This year the company said it had prepared for five times the average payday traffic.

However the message greeting many shoppers trying to login after midnight disputed that claim: