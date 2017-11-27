The Black Friday blues

Being well over the hype and drama of Black Friday, this column was going to be about a man whose bakkie was stolen from a dealership.

And quite a story it is, too, with sobering lessons for the rest of us.

That's on hold, though, because I've decided to stay with things Black Friday. Not because, as I write this, major online shopping sites are wobbling and collapsing or because the spend-fest continues today with Cyber Monday and ends only on Tuesday on Takealot. What did it was witnessing a representative of a local consumer organisation say, when asked for his Black Friday advice to consumers: "We have the Consumer Protection Act. You have a right to return the goods [if] you get home, you are sober, not excited anymore and you decide you don't want these goods, you have a right to return them to the shop."

For a long time, I've wondered where South Africans have got the idea that they have a legal right to return goods - often they add "within seven days" - that are in perfectly good order; they just don't want them anymore.

It's a very widespread, entrenched idea, and it makes for ugly scenes at returns counters across the land.