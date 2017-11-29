A Black Friday shopper was shocked to find that the price of a product had actually increased when he visited the website of digital retailer Takealot.com.

Gerhard Olivier spotted that the price of a JBL Charge 3 Bluetooth speaker had increased from R2‚199 on Thursday to R2‚299 the following day‚ billed as a shoppers’ delight.

“This means Takealot was selling an item as ‘reduced’ when in fact the prices actually increased on Black Friday‚” Pretorius said in an e-mail sent to TimesLIVE and other media outlets.

“Funny enough‚ when looking for the exact same item again on Takealot‚ it can be found again at Thursday's price.”