When the National Credit Regulator announced recently that it was unlawful for an “on-the-road fee” to be included in vehicle finance contracts‚ and ordered BMW Finance and VW Financial Services to stop doing so and refund those who’d been charged it‚ motorists across the land rejoiced and looked forward to a refund of that fee.

But it appears to be business as usual at dealerships across the land‚ with extras such as a pre-delivery checks‚ valets and admin fees continuing to be added to finance agreements‚ while both BMW and VW have objected to the so-called compliance notices served on them.

“(We) will continue to conduct industry-wide investigations .. to root out illegal charges and fees that consumers are charged‚” the regulator said in October‚ urging consumers to refuse to have such extras loaded on to their finance agreements.

But the various banks’ representatives - many of them based in dealerships - are still adding the “forbidden” fee to the contract; usually between R4‚000 and R5‚000 on cars with a purchase price of under R200‚ 000 and more for the higher end cars.