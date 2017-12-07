Dealerships ignore NCR's instruction to drop add-on charges

When the National Credit Regulator announced recently that it was unlawful for an "on-the-road fee" to be included in vehicle finance contracts and ordered BMW and VW to stop doing so and refund those who had been charged it, motorists across the land rejoiced and looked forward to a refund.

But it appears to be business as usual at dealerships across the land, with extras such as predelivery checks, valets and admin fees still added to finance agreements.

Both BMW and VW have objected to the compliance notices served on them.

When Michelle Reinhard asked a dealership for a quote on a Suzuki Swift last month, it featured an on-the-road fee of R3,250, including a licensing and registration fee of R1,000.