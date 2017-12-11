No delivery and no word as online shoppers fume over delays

"Phones rang and then were put down with a short message of 'your call wasn't answered'. E-mails went unanswered. I spent hours trying to just speak to someone."

So said Sheena Lemos Ebersohn of her Black Friday experience with Game. She bought a stove online on November 24, partly because of the retailer's promise of delivery in three to five days.

The following week when she'd heard nothing, she made inquiries but got nowhere.

Finally she spoke to someone from the marketing department who promised to check on delivery and get back to her, but didn't. When she called back, the call went unanswered.

"Eventually, after days and days of trying to get hold of anyone who could help me, I was told my stove was somewhere but they weren't sure where and neither could they tell me when it would actually be delivered."

The stove was finally delivered to her last Tuesday.

I fielded similar complaints from customers who had bought online from Massmart's other divisions - Makro and DionWired - echoing posts on social media.

"It's one thing to have delays but their lack of customer care is astounding," said Philippa Byron, who placed an order on Makro's site on Black Friday and later got an e-mail saying there was a stock shortage.

When Rhys Davy had still not received his Black Friday Makro online order by Friday - two weeks on - he tweeted: "No response to e-mails. [I was] sent to collect at local branch, but head office reallocated my order elsewhere. Only head office can tell me where but they're not answering phones."