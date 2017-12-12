Donkey 'vleis' sold with pap

The slaughter of donkeys has raised concerns about consumers being duped when ordering "pap and vleis" from vendors on the outskirts of Pretoria.

Three men caught driving a Citi Golf loaded with buckets and rubbish bags of freshly slaughtered donkey meat appeared in the Ga-Rankuwa Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of livestock theft.

Zimbabwean national Mgcini Dube was denied bail and local residents Stephen Sepeng and Collen Molapo were released on bail of R1000 and R500 respectively.

The trio were arrested on November29 when an off-duty police captain spotted a suspicious vehicle.

SPCA inspector Mishack Matlou was shocked when he arrived at the scene of the arrest after the organisation was contacted by the police.

"The meat was packed in buckets and refuse bags. We are still investigating how we could add cruelty to animals to their charges because the donkeys were killed in the most horrible way, sometimes hacked with pangas."