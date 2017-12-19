The ruling was hailed as a “major new consumer protection decision”‚ a test case and a strong warning to motor dealers who are doing business as if the Consumer Protection Act doesn’t apply to them.

But despite the National Consumer Tribunal finding a Kraaifontein motor dealership guilty of prohibited conduct three months ago‚ and ordering that it refund Hanlie van Lill the R61‚000 she paid for a VW Passat which broke down within a week‚ she hasn’t received a cent of that money.

The owner of Western Car Sales‚ Chris Pretorius‚ having evaded the regulatory process every step of the way‚ has since closed the dealership and applied for sequestration.

And he has been advertising cars for sale on his Facebook page.

Contacted for comment‚ a defensive Pretorius said: “When a guy is on the ground‚ you jump on him‚” and claimed that his decision to close the dealership “is not because of that Passat at all”‚ before ending the call.