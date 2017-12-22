Want to give an ‘on trend’ gift this Christmas? Get a food thermometer

If you’re looking for a last-minute‚ super relevant Christmas present for the cook in your life‚ a food thermometer is it.

With South Africa's listeriosis outbreak having put the spotlight on food borne diseases - commonly referred to as food poisoning - knowing how to cook meat properly is one of the keys ways to prevent the spread of bacterial pathogens such as listeria‚ campylobacter‚ E coli and salmonella spreading by the consumption of contaminated food.

There’s an increased risk of food poisoning incidents when temperatures climb in summer‚ so those of us celebrating Christmas in the southern hemisphere need to take extra food precautions. Australia’s Food Safety Information Council has been issuing warnings and advice for months.

“You can’t tell if riskier foods like the Christmas turkey or rolled roasts are cooked to the required 75°C just by looking‚” says the council’s chairperson Rachelle Williams. “You really need a meat thermometer.”