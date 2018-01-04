“Yes‚ you will be able to buy replacement iPhone batteries‚ but we can’t say when or what they will cost.”

That’s essentially what iStore is telling South African iPhone owners in the wake of news from the US that Apple has offered to slash the price of out-of-warranty replacement batteries from the usual $79 to just $29.

Apple admitted last month that it intentionally slowed down older iPhones with weakening batteries via a software upgrade‚ to prevent the handset from shutting off abruptly when in use.

That’s sparked fury among owners of the iconic phone worldwide - and some legal action - many arguing that had they known‚ they’d have opted to buy new batteries rather than replace their slowed-up phone.

While there is confusion in the US about which phones will qualify for the heavily discounted replacement battery‚ iStore in South Africa has nothing to tell affected owners of iPhones here‚ for now.