Horn told the Advertising Standards Authority she was angry with Price Check for sending her “unsolicited pornographic content and for risking the innocence of children and causing offence to the public”.

Price Check told the ASA directorate it employed a third-party company to serve personalised online display advertisements to consumers who had previously visited its website.

“In order to prevent improper advertisements from appearing‚ [Price Check] categorises the products‚ including products of a sexual nature‚ and the service provider automatically blocks those advertisements by referencing the categories‚” the directorate said on Monday.

“Unfortunately‚ on rare occasions‚ inappropriate advertisements can get through the service provider’s screening. This kind of occurrence is generally as a result of the incorrect categorising of the product.

“[Price Check] advised the directorate that as soon as it became aware of the incident‚ it immediately blocked the advertising and notified the service provider.

“[It] then apologised for offending [Horn and confirmed that it has no intention of displaying such images to children or any consumer who has not searched for similar-natured products.”

The ASA said that because Price Check had removed the advertising and undertaken not to show similar material to customers who had not searched for sex toys on its website‚ no further action was required.