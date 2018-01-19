Consumer Live

No service: Twitter fumes as Vodacom network appears to be down

19 January 2018 - 08:56 By TimesLIVE
Image: iStock

Twitter users were sharing their frustrations on Friday morning as it appeared the Vodacom network was down.

A number of users complained about not being able to make or receive calls, though data services seemed unaffected:

Meanwhile downdetector and outage report, sites that track when services and websites are down, also reported that the network provider was having issues:

Vodacom has since tweeted that it was aware of the problem:

