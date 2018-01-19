No service: Twitter fumes as Vodacom network appears to be down
Twitter users were sharing their frustrations on Friday morning as it appeared the Vodacom network was down.
A number of users complained about not being able to make or receive calls, though data services seemed unaffected:
@Vodacom Hi @Vodacom are you having network problems? I have 2 vodacom numbers on on contract and one on pay as you go and neither can make or receive calls. It was working fine earlier this morning.— Estelle le Roux (@Estelle_leRoux) January 19, 2018
@Vodacom111 @Vodacom Cellphones not working in Pretoria CBD, is the tower down???— Mr M (@mavuso74) January 19, 2018
@Vodacom whats wrong with you..today I cant dial any number nor recieve calls... I am loosing out on important things and I am getting angry now pic.twitter.com/JY5xXrPSXM— Mzolisi Makalima (@mr_makalima) January 19, 2018
@Vodacom @Vodacom111 dropped calls from 7h00 thus morning in west rand, till now..battling to make calls..What's happening?— Mangoedi-Kinder (@KinderMod) January 19, 2018
Even my calls to customer care are not going through. Wow!! How can I work like this mars?! How?! @vodacom— Sindi (@Sindirella_101) January 19, 2018
Bermuda triangle of Vodacom signal in Marlboro JHB, Olympia str today. Yesterday was fine. Seriously, WhatsApp with that? @Vodacom111— Wendy de Jager (@wendyadejager) January 19, 2018
Anybody else on Vodacom struggling with calls?— BraaiBoy (@BraaiBoy) January 19, 2018
Incoming, Outgoing, even calls to 111 not working? Data still working 100% though ?!?
cc @Vodacom @Vodacom111
Am i the only one experiencing dropped calls this morning? @Vodacom what's happening?— Kabza (@kblkhunou) January 19, 2018
@CellC What is happening with the network, I cannot make or receive calls on my phone and @Vodacom is not working either— SheTweetnShit (@QueenBadegg) January 19, 2018
Meanwhile downdetector and outage report, sites that track when services and websites are down, also reported that the network provider was having issues:
Vodacom is having issues since 01:46 AM ESThttps://t.co/eWJAUdKtoy— Outage Report SA (@outagereportsa) January 19, 2018
RT if you're also affected #vodacomoutage pic.twitter.com/J9a3SBL9Ko
Vodacom is having issues since 8:46 AM SAST. https://t.co/UqLEycedCB RT if it's down for you as well #Vodacomdown— Downdetector ZA (@downdetectorZA) January 19, 2018
Vodacom has since tweeted that it was aware of the problem:
Vodacom is aware that certain customers in and around Johannesburg are unable to make calls. Our technicians are attending to the issue as a matter of urgency to restore normal service as soon as possible. Internet connectivity is unaffected. We apologise for the inconvenience.— Vodacom (@Vodacom) January 19, 2018
