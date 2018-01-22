Check the bottom line: Are you really getting the cheapest toilet paper?

Actually, all two-ply rolls used to be 350 sheets, and most still are. But in 2002, the regulation compelling South Africa’s toilet paper makers to produce no fewer than 350 sheets per roll was amended to allow for 200 sheet rolls as well – but only provided the number is disclosed on the pack.

Some of those smaller-roll packs are labelled “Mini” to make it very clear to consumers that the seemingly good price is thanks to the fact that each roll is substantially smaller. But in the case of the product Mchunu tweeted me about, this was not the case.

The price was the same - R59.99 - for the standard 9-pack of Baby Soft and the “Aloe Vera” variant. Only sharp-eyed shoppers such as Mchunu would spot that the one has 350 sheets and the other just 200, making the Aloe Vera pack far more expensive.