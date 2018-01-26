A child's hoodie‚ a fragrant body wash and a lotion all have one thing in common — they have forced advertisers to bow to the power of social media.

“For years we were told that customer is king‚ but you never really felt like it‚" said social media expert Yavi Madurai.

“Now‚ with the power of social media‚ the customer finally wears the crown. Finally companies have to bow down and‚ if they don’t‚ they will lose customers. H&M is a case in point.

“We see it play out on a regular basis. Our country is being run by the court and social media. Companies need to be mindful of this.”

Advertising campaigns of Nivea‚ Dove and‚ more recently‚ H&M have all felt the brunt of the customer after the brands sparked outrage for using ethnic profiling‚ being offensive or being racist.

The Swedish clothing giant is still reeling from the recent global storm over a black child sporting a “Coolest monkey in the jungle” sweater in an advertisement on its website‚ with international celebrities distancing themselves from the retailer.