Nestlé‚ the world’s largest packaged food firm‚ has been accused by the UK-based Changing Markets Foundation of selling “sub-standard” products in South Africa.

The organisation makes the claim in its report: “Busting the myth of science-based formula.” The researchers investigated more than 70 Nestlé infant milk formulas for babies under 12 months old‚ sold in 40 different countries‚ to find out whether the company’s self-proclaimed commitment to science was genuine.

On the South African market‚ the researchers had this to say:

Sugar’s sweet for SA: “We found clear examples of sub-standard products in South Africa‚ according to Nestlé’s own nutritional advice. On the label of products sold in Brazil and Hong Kong the company advises parents against giving sucrose to infants‚ while two Nestlé infant milks in South Africa were found to contain the ingredient.”

Flipping on flavourings: “Nestlé’s infant milks sold in Hong Kong are marketed as healthier for not having ‘any added vanilla flavour or flavourings for baby’s good growth‚’ but we found several Nestlé products that contain vanilla flavouring in South Africa.