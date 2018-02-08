Vital Health Foods has issued an immediate recall of its Mini Corn Cakes and Mini Rice Cakes after metal fragments were found in products purchased by two customers.

The fragments appear to have been caused by an equipment malfunction during the manufacturing process‚ the company said on Thursday.

Vital Foods joins a long list of companies that have recently recalled products.

Just last month‚ Japanese carmaker Toyota’s South African unit recalled more than 700‚000 vehicles because of an issue with safety bags‚ an official at Toyota South Africa said.

The vehicles being recalled are the Hilux‚ Rav4 and Fortuner models built between July 2003 to December 2005‚ and Yaris‚ RunX and Corolla models built between 2002 to 2007. Around 100 million vehicles were recalled globally.