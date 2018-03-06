Pregnant ladies feel the pain after fitness company goes belly up

Pregnant women have lost thousands of rand after a popular fitness programme went belly up last week.

Discovery Health on Monday confirmed that its members who had joined its fitness partner‚ Preggi Bellies - a specialist pregnancy and post natal exercise programme - would not be refunded.

"Unfortunately‚ members will not be refunded as the company has been liquidated. Discovery Vitality is deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused to members.

"We work closely with partners to ensure quality service offerings and sustainable businesses but some things are beyond our control‚" Discovery head of wellness Dr Craig Nossel said.