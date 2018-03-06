Consumer Live

Pregnant ladies feel the pain after fitness company goes belly up

06 March 2018 - 06:00 By Nivashni Nair
Image: 123RF/ ferli

Pregnant women have lost thousands of rand after a popular fitness programme went belly up last week.

Discovery Health on Monday confirmed that its members who had joined its fitness partner‚ Preggi Bellies - a specialist pregnancy and post natal exercise programme - would not be refunded.

"Unfortunately‚ members will not be refunded as the company has been liquidated. Discovery Vitality is deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused to members.

"We work closely with partners to ensure quality service offerings and sustainable businesses but some things are beyond our control‚" Discovery head of wellness Dr Craig Nossel said.

Unfortunately‚ members will not be refunded as the company has been liquidated.
Dr Craig Nossel

Preggi Bellies charged R4‚494 for a package of 25 sessions. Discovery members received a 25% discount. Moms-to-be had to pay the fees in two installments.

Nossel said Discovery was informed of Preggi Bellies’ closure on March 1.

On the same date Preggi Bellies sent an email to its members announcing the immediate suspension of classes in the three areas it operated‚ Pretoria‚ Johannesburg and Cape Town.

"There is a great deal of pride in the service offered by Preggi Bellies‚ however‚ due to current economic circumstances it is no longer viable to continue to offer these services‚" it said.

Preggi Bellies referred all queries in letters to their clients to a lawyer before deactivating its social media accounts.

The lawyer didn't respond to any queries.

MORE

How to get the legs of a cyclist, the arms of a boxer & the abs of a dancer

We asked some sporting greats how they train, what they eat and how much they sleep to get the bodies that define them
Lifestyle
23 days ago

Is exercising in a group really the motivation factor you need?

A new study published this month is the latest to suggest that adding a social element to an exercise plan could make it easier to stick to, finding ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Happier, healthier, sexier: how to live your best life in 2018

There's a feeling '18 is going to be a good year. Shanthini Naidoo explores some of the ways to make it so
Lifestyle
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Mashaba releases initial findings of investigation into storm damage South Africa
  2. Controversial Klerksdorp pastor to push for bail South Africa
  3. Husband of listeriosis victim: 'We were plunged into catastrophic grief and ... South Africa
  4. South Africans would rather be fired than have their phones stolen: survey South Africa
  5. In his own words: Tiger Brands CEO gets defensive amid listeriosis outrage South Africa

Latest Videos

Here are some of the big winners from the 2018 Oscars
Listeriosis in SA: what we know so far
X