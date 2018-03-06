Pregnant ladies feel the pain after fitness company goes belly up
Pregnant women have lost thousands of rand after a popular fitness programme went belly up last week.
Discovery Health on Monday confirmed that its members who had joined its fitness partner‚ Preggi Bellies - a specialist pregnancy and post natal exercise programme - would not be refunded.
"Unfortunately‚ members will not be refunded as the company has been liquidated. Discovery Vitality is deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused to members.
"We work closely with partners to ensure quality service offerings and sustainable businesses but some things are beyond our control‚" Discovery head of wellness Dr Craig Nossel said.
Preggi Bellies charged R4‚494 for a package of 25 sessions. Discovery members received a 25% discount. Moms-to-be had to pay the fees in two installments.
Nossel said Discovery was informed of Preggi Bellies’ closure on March 1.
On the same date Preggi Bellies sent an email to its members announcing the immediate suspension of classes in the three areas it operated‚ Pretoria‚ Johannesburg and Cape Town.
"There is a great deal of pride in the service offered by Preggi Bellies‚ however‚ due to current economic circumstances it is no longer viable to continue to offer these services‚" it said.
Preggi Bellies referred all queries in letters to their clients to a lawyer before deactivating its social media accounts.
The lawyer didn't respond to any queries.
