A global manufacturer and supplier of airbags and seatbelts‚ Takata Corporation‚ and its local arm‚ Takata South Africa (Takata SA)‚ have been referred to the Competition Tribunal for prosecution on four separate cases involving price fixing‚ market division and collusive tendering.

The Competition Commission said on Wednesday its investigation shows that the Japan-based firm colluded with other motor safety product suppliers in respect of tenders for Honda Civic‚ Honda CRV‚ BMW and Toyota Yaris vehicles.

Here is the commission's breakdown of its investigation:

BMW TENDER

Takata‚ Takata SA‚ TRW Automotive Inc (TRW) and TRW Occupant Restraints SA Inc (TRW SA) colluded on a tender issued by BMW in 2007 for the manufacture and supply of airbags‚ seatbelts and steering wheels/driver airbags for the BMW F25 (X3).

Takata and TRW disclosed their prices to each other and agreed not to compete with each other. TRW won the tender to supply thorax airbags‚ curtain airbags and rear seatbelts while Takata won the tender to supply passenger airbags‚ front seatbelts and steering wheels/driver airbags. This was in line with the collusive arrangement. TRW subsequently approached the Commission and applied for leniency in exchange for full information disclosure and cooperation with the Commission when prosecuting Takata.