Motor giant Ford has recalled a number of its models‚ citing a potential fire risk.

The company called on motorists to consult their dealers in order to test the following Ford cars: Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect.

Below is the full statement:

Ford Motor Company has learned that certain derivatives of Focus‚ Kuga and Transit Connect and Tourneo Connect vehicles with manual gearboxes could suffer a clutch pressure plate fracture with the risk of fire. Safety is always a top priority and we are acting quickly to address this issue.

As a precautionary measure‚ we are directing affected customers to schedule an appointment with their preferred dealer in order to have a diagnostic test completed. Should there be any evidence of clutch slippage the clutch assembly will be replaced. Any action carried out on affected vehicles will be free of charge.