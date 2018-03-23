For the “too posh for polony” South African consumers‚ the listeriosis crisis suddenly got real when Woolworths withdrew 33 of its popular cold meat products‚ revealing that they were produced in the Enterprise plant which has been named by the health department as the source of the outbreak.

Salami sticks‚ fancy hams‚ chorizo - off the shelves they all went‚ 33 products in all - as the casualties in the world’s worst listeriosis outbreak grew. At last count‚ 978 people have fallen ill and 183 of them have died.

“So Woolworths has been lying to us all along?” tweeted Riaan Pretorius. "Turns out their products are no different from the listeriosis-laced Enterprise products? Why have we been paying the extra 30% for "peace-of-mind/organic/single-origin" etc. #Sies!"

'African Child' tweeted: “That moment after telling your mom‚ no I don't buy Enterprise products‚ I only eat Woolies ham and Woolies releases a statement saying they getting rid of all processed meats because they used Enterprise for some of their products... but why charge us so much?”