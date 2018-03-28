Polony and other ready-to-eat processed meat manufacturers who have been desperately attempting to distance themselves from the Enterprise and Rainbow products recalled due to listeria contamination were left reeling on Wednesday by the news that the primary source of the listeriosis outbreak remains unknown.

The Democratic Alliance claimed that at a parliamentary briefing on Wednesday‚ the ministries of health‚ trade and industry‚ and agriculture‚ forestry and fisheries admitted that although traces of listeria were found at both the Enterprise and RCL’s Rainbow chicken polony facilities‚ they were not the primary sources of the outbreak.

“It is now apparent that the government … has opted for prematurely scapegoating Enterprise and Rainbow because it does not have proper emergency plans in place to contain this outbreak‚” the DA said in a statement.

Asked to comment‚ food safety expert Dr Lucia Anelich said she was unsure what was meant by “primary source” of the outbreak. “We know that the outbreak strain of listeria‚ ST6‚ was found in the Enterprise plant‚ but it’s true that we don’t know its origin‚” she said.