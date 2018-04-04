DionWired aircon ad misleading and may not be used again: ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a DionWired advertisement for an air conditioning unit is misleading and must be removed immediately and not used again.

This came after the ASA investigated a complaint against DionWired.

Willie Malherbe had complained about DionWired advertising the Samsung Maldive 12000BTU Inverter R410A indoor air conditioning unit. He said it was misleading‚ because the advertisement never said one needs the outdoor air conditioning for the indoor unit to work.

The ASA phoned Samsung technical support to check if consumers need the outdoor unit to use the indoor unit. Samsung confirmed the indoor unit needs the matching outdoor unit‚ because they are installed back-to-back.