Consumer Live

DionWired aircon ad misleading and may not be used again: ASA

04 April 2018 - 20:01 By Nico Gous
SAMSUNG - Maldive 12000BTU Inverter Odu.
SAMSUNG - Maldive 12000BTU Inverter Odu.
Image: Supplied

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that a DionWired advertisement for an air conditioning unit is misleading and must be removed immediately and not used again.

This came after the ASA investigated a complaint against DionWired.

Willie Malherbe had complained about DionWired advertising the Samsung Maldive 12000BTU Inverter R410A indoor air conditioning unit. He said it was misleading‚ because the advertisement never said one needs the outdoor air conditioning for the indoor unit to work.

The ASA phoned Samsung technical support to check if consumers need the outdoor unit to use the indoor unit. Samsung confirmed the indoor unit needs the matching outdoor unit‚ because they are installed back-to-back.

Bubble wrap protection 'not viable' for kids

Wrapping children in bubble wrap to ensure their safety on the playground is not a viable solution for concerned parents.
News
23 days ago

“The two should not be sold separately. It therefore seems that the complainant’s (Malherbe) version is correct.”

The ASA checked DionWired’s website “to see if this information was apparent from the surrounding material‚ and it was not”.

The ASA tried to get a response from DionWired‚ but to no avail. It assumed DionWired is not an ASA member over which it has no jurisdiction.

The product was still available on Wednesday evening when TimesLIVE visited DionWired’s website. There was no indication this product has to be sold along with the outdoor unit.

READ MORE:

Viewer sinks her teeth into 'elitist' pet insurance

A TV advert for pet insurance made at least one viewer barking mad.
News
1 month ago

SABC licence ad was the wrong thing to do‚ says ASA

Men braai‚ drink beer‚ make fire and abhor shopping malls. And they have to pay the TV licence because their wives aren’t capable.
News
1 month ago

Anatomy-hugging Speedo raises eyebrows

There is nothing per se offensive about the fact that men have genitals that are sometimes “slightly apparent” when they wear swimming costumes.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. DionWired aircon ad misleading and may not be used again: ASA Consumer Live
  2. Bangladesh to start relocating Rohingya to island in June World
  3. Stop killing metro police officers‚ pleads Gauteng MEC South Africa
  4. It's not cricket! Armed gang raids Newlands stadium South Africa
  5. NGO threatens Shell with lawsuit over climate 'destruction' World

Latest Videos

Theewaterskloof dam almost completely dry: Drone footage compares 2018 dam ...
Woman wounds three at YouTube HQ in California, kills herself
X