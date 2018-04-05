Herbex weight loss claims are unsubstantiated: ASA

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has found that weight loss claims made by Herbex in its television commercials are unsubstantiated.

Consumer activist Dr Harris Steinman complained about a Herbex television commercial for its product Fat Attack. Dischem‚ Clicks and Spar are some of the stores that sell Herbex products.

The commercial features the testimonial of one Lindsay who claimed she lost 43kg since 2006 using Herbex slimmers.

“I have kept the weight off for 10 years. Herbex has completely changed my life. I am more confident and feel like I can do anything.”

The commercial then shows before and after photos of Lindsay.

“I am finally living the life I have always wanted to. Do you know what that does to your confidence‚ your health and your energy levels? My health dramatically improved in the last 10 years. So‚ if you want to lose weight and keep it off‚ get Herbex. Start today.”

WATCH | Herbex Advertisment