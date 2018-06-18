Consumer Live

Concrete fact about dodgy polony: it goes into cement

Wendy Knowler Consumer journalist
18 June 2018 - 08:00
Polony unfit for consumption has either been sent to a waste treatment facility, a cement manufacturing facility, or a landfill site, say officials.
Polony unfit for consumption has either been sent to a waste treatment facility, a cement manufacturing facility, or a landfill site, say officials.
Image: Alaister Russell/The Sunday Times

So now we know what South Africa’s not-fit-for-consumption polony is good for – cement.

Having recalled its entire range of Enterprise and Snax processed meats in the wake of the Health Department’s revelation that its Polokwane plant was the source of South Africa’s deadly listeriosis outbreak‚ Tiger Brands had a mountain of potentially lethal processed meat to get rid of.

A paragraph in the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) report gave a hint as to what happened to all that “condemned” processed meat: “As of 29 May‚ 2‚670 tons of recalled Enterprise and Snax products have been destroyed by thermal or landfill‚ according to certificates provided by Department of Environmental Affairs officials.”

Probed for more information on “thermal and landfill” means of destruction (burnt and buried?) the NICD officials referred Times Select to the Department of Environmental Affairs.

An official who asked not to be named said: “The products have either been sent for treatment at a licensed healthcare risk waste treatment facility or a cement manufacturing facility‚ or for controlled disposal at a Class A (hazardous) landfill site.

Most read

  1. Sardine fever hits KZN south coast South Africa
  2. Uber‚ Taxify drivers stage fare protest near Joburg Zoo South Africa
  3. CIT robbers strike in Cape Town South Africa
  4. JSE opening delayed due to technical glitch South Africa
  5. Squatters square off with municipality over evictions South Africa

Latest Videos

6 big moments from opening weekend of Fifa World Cup you may have missed
Inside the Verulam house where a man kept his step daughter captive
X