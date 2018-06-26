We’ve got your dog covered - but not for a R30‚000 operation.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has ruled that pet medical company Dotsure must immediately withdraw its commercial which implied they would cover such a costly operation for your dog.

In the commercial‚ veterinary surgeon Dr Thulani Mthimunye tells a story about a dog that broke his hip after being accidentally run over by its owner as she was driving into their driveway.

“Surgery like that costs a fortune. That dog may be here just because it was on Dotsure. No matter who you are‚ where you from‚ Dotsure it’s affordable for your pets. With Dotsure‚ you can name your price‚” he says.

A message on-screen states: “Emergency surgeries can cost as much as R30‚000.00*. Cover your pet from just R3 per day.”