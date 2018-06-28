The manufacturer‚ on the other hand‚ claims that Mabasa’s demands for a lump sum payment as compensation for the destruction of the car he bought new in April 2015 have no legal or ethical basis.

“He seeks to use the adverse publicity arising from his social media posts in the hope of compelling Audi SA to effect payment of the amount which he demands in order to purchase his silence.

“Audi SA will neither subscribe or accede to extortionate behaviour of this nature.”

Mabasa was driving from Cape Town to Limpopo on Easter Friday when things went horribly wrong. First his sports car’s seats stopped adjusting‚ he says‚ then he detected a strong “plastic burning smell”‚ so he pulled over to the side of a Gauteng freeway to open the bonnet‚ but saw nothing unusual.

But when he tried to get back into the car‚ all the doors had locked and his key remote wouldn’t work. Then the car’s cabin began filling with smoke and flames followed.

A laptop containing photos of his son’s birth and irreplaceable data‚ as well as clothes and a camera were among the possessions lost in the blaze. Mabasa says he remains traumatised by the incident.

Audi SA said it took the issue of a vehicle catching fire “very seriously”.