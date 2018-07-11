Woolworth recalls savoury rice after listeria outbreak in Europe

More than 200 people died in a major listeriosis outbreak in South Africa that was linked to Enterprise factories producing cold meats.

The NICD said in its latest listeriosis update that 1‚056 laboratory-confirmed cases had been reported from 1 January 2017 to 29 June 2018 in South Africa. The number of reported cases per week has decreased since implicated products were recalled in March 2018.

As of June 4‚038 tons of recalled products have been destroyed by thermal treatment or landfill‚ according to certificates provided by the Department of Environmental Affairs in South Africa.

Woolworths said the affected product had been tested for listeria and was “found to be compliant”.

Customers who have purchased the product can return it to their local store for a full refund.