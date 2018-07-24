Audi SA is taking heat from agitated consumers after a number of Audi owners have taken to social media to document their cars going up in flames.

They have also accused the manufacturer of not responding appropriately.

That Audi SA notified affected owners of a “worldwide preventative campaign” to replace the heater element in certain models last Wednesday‚ to prevent fire‚ has served to add fuel to the fire.

A day later‚ yet another Audi was ablaze on a roadside - the M41 in Umhlanga - lighting up Twitter. Mo (@MsLishia) tweeted: “Audi South Africa‚ is there any statement on the growing number of Audi cars bursting into fire every other day?”