When a man from Parow in Cape Town found a hard‚ pale substance in his Woolies tiramisu dessert recently‚ he was horrified‚ convinced that it was a piece of a condom.

Not so‚ the retailer said - it was actually something a lot more palatable: undissolved gelatine.

“We had two complaints of this nature‚ both for the same batch of tiramisu‚” Woolworths told TimesLIVE‚ explaining that its supplier had applied hot water to the “foreign material” to melt it‚ proving that it was indeed gelatine.

“We have subsequently removed this product from shelves and instructed our supplier to monitor production controls more closely to prevent a recurrence of such an incident‚” said Woolworths.

“We have also increased quality-control procedures and frequency to prevent non-conforming components ending up in our products.”

The man remains unconvinced and is annoyed that evidence of his “non-conforming component” was destroyed.

“I know the difference between gelatine and a condom!” he said.

Condoms have been known to make their way into food‚ often as an act of sabotage by disgruntled workers. That was the case some years ago with a range of locally made luxury desserts‚ which resulted in a disciplinary hearing.

But in many cases‚ consumers mistake other forms of ‘UFOs’ (unappetising foreign objects!) for condoms...

In the early 2000s there was a seal problem with a large batch of Coca-Cola‚ which caused the growth of a blob of white mould in many of the bottles. A rash of “I found a condom in my Coke!” consumer complaints soon followed.

The current Coke UFO story doing the local rounds is very fishy – literally. A video shows a fish swimming in a bottle of Coke‚ the claim being that the “fishy” Cokes are being sold by shops owned by foreigners.