The ombudsman for long-term insurance has ordered a well-known insurer to pay R7‚500 to a client as compensation for poor service.

Judge Ron McLaren lambasted Alexander Forbes Life for the poor handling of a disability claim‚ filed by a client on medical grounds.

McLaren said the delays his own office had experienced during their dealings with the insurer‚ added to the frustration the complainant “had experienced throughout a very stressful period in her life”.

“She said that from the start‚ the claim had been handled poorly and her disability income benefit had been terminated.”

The insurer reinstated the benefit after a complaint was lodged with the ombudsman.

“There was no medical information on file which supported its decision. In our view the complainant’s complaint about poor claims handling‚ had merit‚” said McLaren.

Alexander Forbes disputed the complaint and said their decision was professional and fair.